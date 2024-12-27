San Juan municipal court employee arrested on charge of credit card abuse

*EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous article misidentified Pedroza as a San Juan Police Department court division employee. It has been clarified that she is actually a San Juan municipal court employee.

A San Juan municipal court employee was arrested for using a debit card at a bakery without permission from the cardholder, according to court records.

Records say Elisa Pedroza allegedly stole the debit card information from a man who used the same card to pay a citation with the city of San Juan.

According to records, Jaime Alejandro Mata contacted the McAllen Police Department on December 22 to report that his Visa debit was used without his consent at Sweet and Tasty Bakery.

A detective made contact with Mata, who said the transaction at the bakery totaled $99.58. Mata showed the detective he still has the debit card and is unaware how someone could have used it without it being in their possession, according to records.

Records say the detective made contact with the bakery and spoke to the owner, identified only as Brent.

Brent said he was aware of the charge due to Mata speaking to him about it earlier. He told the detective he had spoken to a female over the phone who provided the card information. Brent identified the female as Pedroza and provided a phone number she used to make the order, according to records.

Surveillance footage showed Pedroza picking up the order from the bakery and a copy of the receipt confirmed she used Mata's debit card, according to records.

Records said further investigation revealed Pedroza was an employee of the San Juan municipal court division and had access to credit and debit cards.

The detective asked Mata if he paid any citations recently, and Mata said he paid one with the city of San Juan. He said he paid over the phone, where a female clerk took his payment information using the same debit card that was used without his consent, according to court records.

According to court records, due to overwhelming evidence, an arrest warrant was obtained for Pedroza.

She was arrested and taken to the Hidalgo County Jail. Jail records showed she has since been released on a $7,000 bond.

Due to this arrest, the San Juan Municipal court will no longer accept credit card payments over the phone.

In a Facebook post, the court said payments can be made at the San Juan Municipal Court or online via the secure payment portal.