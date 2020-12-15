San Juan names Ruben Morin as new police chief

The City of San Juan announced Ruben Morin as the new Chief of Police on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the city of San Juan, "Chief Morin began his law enforcement career with the San Juan Police Department in March 1993 and in 1997, he left to pursue an over 22-year career with the Department of Public Safety (DPS). While at DPS, Morin served as a trooper for the Texas Highway Patrol, as a Sergeant/Investigator targeting Trans-National Criminal Organizations (TNCG) in Hidalgo County, a Lieutenant of the Cameron County Directed Intelligence Group (DIG), Administrative Lieutenant of the CID headquarters in Austin, and most recently oversaw multi-programs throughout the state with the Criminal Investigation Division, including the San Antonio Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) unit."

Morin said he is looking forward to leading the San Juan Police Department.

“After a very successful career in law enforcement, I am proud to return to my roots and serve my community,” Chief Morin said “I am ready to bring my experience to lead the growing City of San Juan and our San Juan Police Department in a new direction."

Mayor Mario Garza said The City of San Juan is proud to welcome back Chief Morin to the San Juan Police Department.