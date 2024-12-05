San Juan officers stabbed while on duty released from hospital

All three San Juan officers who were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call are out of the hospital.

Two of the officers were released Wednesday, and the third officer was released on Thursday.

The officers responded to a home after a mother reported her 18-year-old son, Enrique Martin Ayala, was assaulting.

The officers attempted to remove Ayala from the home when he grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the officers in the neck, ear and rib area.

Ayala was arraigned on Wednesday on three counts of criminal attempted murder of a police officer, and three additional charges of assault, aggravated robbery and resisting arrest.

He pleaded no contest and remains in Hidalgo County Jail on a bond of over $3.2 million.