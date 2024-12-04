Bond set for teen accused of stabbing three San Juan police officers
An 18-year-old male who was arrested after allegedly stabbing three San Juan police officers faced a judge Wednesday.
Enrique Martin Ayala was arraigned on three counts of criminal attempted murder of a police officer, and three additional charges of assault, aggravated robbery and resisting arrest.
His bond was set at over $3.2 million.
WATCH THE ARRAIGNMENT BELOW:
Ayala was identified as the suspect San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes said attacked three police officers as they responded to a family violence call at a residence at the 400 block of Cancun Lane on Tuesday night.
The three police officers were hospitalized in stable condition.
