Teen suspect in custody in connection with stabbing of 3 San Juan police officers

An 18-year-old male is in custody after he stabbed three police officers responding to a family violence call, according to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes.

The officers were stabbed Tuesday after they responded to a report of the suspect assaulting a relative at the 400 block of Cancun Lane at around 7 p.m., Sifuentes said.

The unidentified suspect fled the scene and was found an hour later about a quarter mile away from the residence through the assistance of multiple agencies, Sifuentes added.

The three police officers were hospitalized, Sifuentes said, adding that they're in stable condition.

"As chief of police, I don’t think anyone wants to go through this," Sifuentes said during a news conference following the suspect's arrest. "This is the first time I’ve been through this, hopefully it’s the last time… the officers are here to help out, there’s no need for that kind of aggression toward anybody. But at the end of the day, we’re grateful the officers are recovering in the hospital."

The suspect is potentially facing charges of attempted capital murder, according to Sifuentes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates