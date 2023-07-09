San Juan police investigate possible murder-suicide at RV park

The San Juan Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide at an RV park.

Officers were dispatched to Palm City Mobile Estates at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found a deceased man and woman outside a home, according to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes.

Sifuentes says the bodies were found on the patio area of the home, with a shotgun nearby.

He says they are treating the situation as a murder-suicide and are currently interviewing witnesses in the area.

"I just want to tell the citizens to avoid this area in the meantime, and we'll provide you guys with other information as soon as it comes in," Sifuentes said.

The incident is under investigation, check back for further updates.