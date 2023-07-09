San Juan police investigate possible murder-suicide at RV park
The San Juan Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide at an RV park.
Officers were dispatched to Palm City Mobile Estates at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found a deceased man and woman outside a home, according to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes.
Sifuentes says the bodies were found on the patio area of the home, with a shotgun nearby.
He says they are treating the situation as a murder-suicide and are currently interviewing witnesses in the area.
"I just want to tell the citizens to avoid this area in the meantime, and we'll provide you guys with other information as soon as it comes in," Sifuentes said.
The incident is under investigation, check back for further updates.
More News
News Video
-
San Juan police investigate possible murder-suicide at RV park
-
Hidalgo County judge addresses rumors of construction issues at new county courthouse
-
Cyclist struck by vehicle Friday night in Edinburg dies
-
Brownsville police seeking person of interest in credit card abuse investigation
-
Over 1,000 Brownsville PUB customers without power
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships