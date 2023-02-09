San Juan police investigating after shots fired in alleged ‘road rage’ incident

No arrests have been made after a driver was shot at near an elementary school in San Juan, according to the San Juan Police Department.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning near Arnoldo Cantu, Sr. Elementary School on 2900 N Raul Longoria Road, according to police.

Interim police Chief Sgt. Leandro Sifuentes said a report of shots fired was made Thursday at 7:30 a.m. That report was followed by a woman reporting she had just been shot at by another driver.

Police are still investigating.