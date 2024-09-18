San Juan police officers to receive pay raise

San Juan city leaders have agreed to a 12 percent raise for police officers.

The salary increase takes effect October 1 and the raise is for a two-year contract.

Channel 5 News has previously reported on local police departments losing their officers to federal agencies who offer higher paying jobs.

"We want to keep the officers here in San Juan because we give them a lot of training, and we don't want the training to be lost on other cities, so it's a retaining effort by the city," San Juan City Manager Ben Arjona. "The longer the officers stay in the community the more the people get to know them, it becomes a family oriented community."

Base pay for a patrol officer in San Juan is about $44,000. The raise should bump that up by about $1,300.