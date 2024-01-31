San Juan residents report increase in coyote sightings amid dog attack

A family in San Juan says their dog was recently attacked by a coyote, and the city’s police chief said his department is looking into the issue due to an increase in sightings of the animal.

Arturo Guajardo said coyote sightings have been more common lately on Lincoln Street.

“We've called the animal control people, obviously they don't come at night when the coyotes come out here, so they haven't been able to catch any,” Guajardo said.

Guajardo provided to Channel 5 News surveillance video of his daughter-in-law's small dog being attacked what he says was a coyote in his front lawn.

“Luckily my daughter-in-law was out there, and she had a spotlight in her hand, so she put it right on the coyote and the coyote let him loose,” Guajardo said.

San Juan police Chief Leandro Sifuentes said his department is currently implementing training on how to best handle the increase in coyotes in neighborhoods.

“Coyotes are smart wild animals, they don't fall for the trap cage even if you place a whole wild chicken inside. The best thing we can do is educate the community,” Sifuentes said. “As the city is growing, we are going to be seeing more of these animals. We are moving into their territory, and with time they'll start moving further and further away to other wooded areas.”

Sifuentes advises the public to not leave food outside your house, and keep an eye on your pets if they're outside.

Watch the video above for the full story.