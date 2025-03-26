San Juan woman mourning loss of mother and stepfather following deadly house fire

Cheerful mariachi music could always be heard in the home of Margarita Arevalo Jimenez.

“Her favorite music was mariachi, and that is what I would wake up to on the weekends,” Jimenez’s daughter, Raquel Arevalo, said.

For Arevalo, the sound of her mother singing along to the music will now live in her memories.

A house fire on Feb. 27, 2025 killed Arevalo’s mother and her stepdad, Francisco Javier Reyes.

Arevalo said the tragedy left her devastated and heartbroken.

“It was a rough day, “Arevalo said. “We had spent a lot of time trying to figure out what had happened, what was going on."

San Juan Fire Chief Tirso Garza. Previously said the couple was found on the staircase and lower level of the home.

Arevalo's family held her mom's funeral last week. Arevalo said she is going to miss hearing her mom's laugh the most.

“When she laughed, it was very genuine,” Arevalo said. “It came from the middle of her belly, and it would just fly out."

The family is now trying to clear the property and pick up the pieces of their childhood.

Arevalo said when she and her family traveled to Minnesota and Michigan as farmworkers. The money they earned went towards building the home.

“We slowly added each room and layer. It took a long time,” Arevalo said. “I remember being a kid and seeing them work on it."

As the family continues to work and mourn together, Arevalo said she hopes her mom's giving nature will continue to live through her family.

“She did not have a lot to offer or to give, but she gave what she could,” Arevalo said. “She definitely was a person of service."

Garza said the cause of this fire was classified as undetermined.

Those wanting to help Raquel Arevalo and her family recover from the tragic fire can do so by donating to the family’s GoFundMe page.

Watch the video above for the full story.