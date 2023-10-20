San Perlita family loses home in fire

Charred pieces of wood and ash are all that's left of Audelia Zallar's home after it was destroyed in an early Wednesday morning fire.

"Everything is gone, we are going to have to start from step one,” Zallar said.

Officials say the fire started after someone left a candle burning overnight. The fire quickly spread throughout the home.

Nobody was hurt in the fire. Zallar said all she and her three kids have left is the clothes they were wearing when they escaped the blaze.

However, Zallar said her family is grateful to still have one another.

“The kids are good, I’m OK,” Zallar said. “As a mom and parent, I am thankful all my kids are safe."

The American Red Cross provided money for a hotel, food and clothes to the Zallars.

Zallar said she is thankful for family and friends who are offering them a place to stay until they can find a new home.

