Sandbag distributions happening throughout Hidalgo County

Although the Rio Grande Valley is not in the cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Grace, Valley cities and precincts are still set to give out sandbags.

MERCEDES

A self-service sandbag distribution started Tuesday morning at Sunrise Hill Park.

Shovels will be provided and there is a limit of six bags per car.

MISSION

Sandbags can be picked up Wednesday, Aug. 18 starting at 7:30 a.m. at Lions Park.

The city will be giving six bags per resident and business owners can get eight. Shovels will not be provided.

DONNA

Sandbags will be given out every day this week until Friday, Aug. 20, at the Donna Public Works building on Silver Avenue.

Those picking up sandbags will need an ID and proof of residency.