Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge remains closed following wildfire
The Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge remains closed as crews continue to battle a fire that sparked on Tuesday and burned 230 acres.
The fire is contained as of Wednesday evening, US Fish and Wildlife Service officials said.
The fire is believed to have started on the southeast corner of the refuge along the banks of the Rio Grande.
ORIGINAL STORY: Multiple crews responding to fire at Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge
US Fish and Wildlife Service — along with crews from several Rio Grande Valley fire departments — responded to the blaze.
“This is very dangerous because it could potentially affect the visitors coming into the refuge,” US Fish and Wildlife Ranger Thamara Flores said.
On Facebook, the wildlife refuge said they will remain closed to visitors due to a field assessment of the wildfire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
