Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge reopens after major fire
The Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Alamo is now open.
Some trails are still restricted after a fire broke out on September 5, burning 230 acres of land; that's about 10 percent of the 2,000 acre refuge.
Fire officials say the fire began somewhere along the river banks. The investigation in what caused the fire is still ongoing.
