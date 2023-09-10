Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge reopens after major fire

The Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Alamo is now open.

Some trails are still restricted after a fire broke out on September 5, burning 230 acres of land; that's about 10 percent of the 2,000 acre refuge.

Fire officials say the fire began somewhere along the river banks. The investigation in what caused the fire is still ongoing.