Santa Maria ISD announces superintendent retirement

The Santa Maria Independent School District has announced the retirement of Superintendent Martin Cuellar.

"It is with a profound sense of accomplishment and heartfelt gratitude that I announce my retirement from Santa Maria ISD," Cuellar said in a news release. "These years have been among the most fulfilling of my career, witnessing our collective efforts come to fruition for the betterment of our students and community."

Cuellar has been superintendent for six years; his retirement goes into effect on Dec. 31, 2024.

The district said in a news release, "in an amicable agreement and a reflective atmosphere, Superintendent Cuellar and the Santa Maria ISD Board of Trustees convened to formalize his retirement plans."

The district said Cuellar helped Santa Maria ISD make "remarkable strides" in educational excellence, innovation and community engagement.

As the district prepares for the transition, they have begun a comprehensive search for a new superintendent.

The district is collaborating with the School Law Firm of O'Hanlon, Demerath, and Castillo PC to "ensure that the selection process will be thorough, seeking a candidate who embodies the values and vision that have been synonymous with Mr. Cuellar's tenure."

For further details regarding the superintendent search, you can contact the search firm at search@808west.com or 956-318-0555.