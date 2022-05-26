Santa Rosa ISD cancels classes for Friday as a precautionary measure

Santa Rosa ISD will cancel classes for all students on Friday, May 27.

No threats have been made to the district, according to Santa Rosa ISD. Classes are being canceled as a precautionary measure.

Santa Rosa staff will continue with a regular schedule and Santa Rosa High School graduation will continue as planned.

The district says parents can pick up their child from campus on Thursday, if they wish to do so.

School districts across the Valley have ramped up security measures in response to the shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Donna ISD has canceled classes for the remainder of the week due to a credible threat.

Meanwhile, Mercedes police and Raymondville ISD have announced they have made arrests in connection with terroristic threats.