x

Local News Stories

Grid
List
Man sentenced for smuggling meth in car...
Man sentenced for smuggling meth in car batteries
A Mexican national illegally residing in Edinburg was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth. Pedro Castillo-Lopez, 40, pleaded... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, August 20 2023 Aug 20, 2023 Sunday, August 20, 2023 1:26:00 PM CDT August 20, 2023 in News
Man wanted for child sex crimes arrested...
Man wanted for child sex crimes arrested at Gateway International Bridge
Investigators with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted for child sex crimes. Julio Enrique Ramirez Jr.... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, August 20 2023 Aug 20, 2023 Sunday, August 20, 2023 12:52:00 PM CDT August 20, 2023 in News
DPS investigating chase in Brownsville
DPS investigating chase in Brownsville
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a chase that happened Saturday in Brownsville. DPS says the chase... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, August 20 2023 Aug 20, 2023 Sunday, August 20, 2023 12:12:00 PM CDT August 20, 2023 in News
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, August 20, 2023
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, August 20, 2023
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00am. Can't see the video?... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, August 20 2023 Aug 20, 2023 Sunday, August 20, 2023 9:58:00 AM CDT August 20, 2023 in News
Encino residents urged to evacuate as fire...
Encino residents urged to evacuate as fire burns 1,500 acres
Multiple airplanes, helicopters and first responders from nearly 40 agencies were on the scene of Friday's fire in Encino. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 19 2023 Aug 19, 2023 Saturday, August 19, 2023 5:40:00 PM CDT August 19, 2023 in News
ICYMI: Top 5 stories of the week
ICYMI: Top 5 stories of the week
Here are the top five stories during the week of August 14-18. 5. Donna ISD: Weapon confiscated at Donna... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 19 2023 Aug 19, 2023 Saturday, August 19, 2023 5:25:00 PM CDT August 19, 2023 in News
TEA weighs in on selection of La...
TEA weighs in on selection of La Joya ISD superintendent
The Texas Education Agency is now weighing in on the superintendent selection at La Joya Independent School District after it... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 19 2023 Aug 19, 2023 Saturday, August 19, 2023 3:52:00 PM CDT August 19, 2023 in News
Alamo fire chief: Popping airbags may have...
Alamo fire chief: Popping airbags may have caused fire at Alamo Recycling Center
The fire at the Alamo Recycling Center burned for hours on Friday, and it may have been caused by old... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 19 2023 Aug 19, 2023 Saturday, August 19, 2023 12:55:00 PM CDT August 19, 2023 in News
CBP invests $1.75M to study impact of...
CBP invests $1.75M to study impact of border wall on wildlife
Customs and Border Protection is spending $1.75 million to figure out how its own border wall is impacting wildlife. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 19 2023 Aug 19, 2023 Saturday, August 19, 2023 11:50:00 AM CDT August 19, 2023 in News
La Joya ISD Board of Managers applications...
La Joya ISD Board of Managers applications being evaluated
The application process is underway for people interested in joining a Board of Managers for the La Joya Independent School... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 19 2023 Aug 19, 2023 Saturday, August 19, 2023 11:31:00 AM CDT August 19, 2023 in News
Concerns increase over possible mold growing at...
Concerns increase over possible mold growing at the Rio Grande City High School
The first week of school is over for students at the Rio Grande City High School, and both students and... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 18 2023 Aug 18, 2023 Friday, August 18, 2023 5:54:00 PM CDT August 18, 2023 in News
Fire burns 300 acres, threatens homes in...
Fire burns 300 acres, threatens homes in Encino area
Fire crews from several Rio Grande Valley fire departments are at a wildfire just off Highway 281 in the Encino... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 18 2023 Aug 18, 2023 Friday, August 18, 2023 5:32:00 PM CDT August 18, 2023 in News
City of McAllen inaugurates new splash pad
City of McAllen inaugurates new splash pad
The city of McAllen unveiled their newest splash pad. This is the third one so far, and it took... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 18 2023 Aug 18, 2023 Friday, August 18, 2023 5:19:00 PM CDT August 18, 2023 in News
Crews working to contain fire at Alamo...
Crews working to contain fire at Alamo recycling center
A fire at the Alamo Recycling Center is blocking traffic west of Durante Avenue. The Alamo Fire Department is... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 18 2023 Aug 18, 2023 Friday, August 18, 2023 3:48:00 PM CDT August 18, 2023 in News
Suspect in two Harlingen homicides due in...
Suspect in two Harlingen homicides due in court next week
** Editor's Note: An earlier version of this news report stated a charge against Eliff was dropped. The indictment was... More >>
3 days ago Thursday, August 17 2023 Aug 17, 2023 Thursday, August 17, 2023 10:59:00 PM CDT August 17, 2023 in News
Next Page


Radar
7 Days