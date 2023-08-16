Santa Rosa ISD superintendent announces retirement

The search is on for a replacement for Santa Rosa ISD Superintendent Yolanda Chapa, who announced her retirement, according to a Tuesday news release.

Chapa’s last day with the district is set for Friday, Dec. 1, according to a news release.

"It has been an immense privilege to serve Santa Rosa ISD,” Chapa stated in a news release. “The community, staff, and most importantly, the students, have a special place in my heart. I am profoundly grateful for the trust and support over the years. As I move on to new horizons, I am confident that the District will continue its journey towards excellence."

In response to Chapa’s announcement, the district opened the superintendent position. Applications will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 at 5 p.m. The anticipated start date for the new superintendent is set for Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

For more information on the applying to the superintendent position, contact eramirez@808west.com or call 956-318-0555.