Santa Rosa Police Chief to Remain in Position

SANTA ROSA – The Santa Rosa police chief is still in power after the city aldermen voted him to remain in position.

Police Chief Ronnie Hernandez’s position came into question after the Cameron County district attorney said in a letter to Santa Rosa he would no longer accept cases the chief is involved in.

District Attorney Luis Saenz wrote the letter on Jan. 25 citing an audit where more than 15 pounds of marijuana went missing in an investigation.

KRGV’s Taylor Winkel reached out to the district attorney’s office to see what this means for the future of the Santa Rosa police cases.

Saenz says he still won’t be taking cases involving Hernandez after he was voted to remain as chief.

It is still not clear how future Santa Rosa police cases will be handled when the chief is involved.

