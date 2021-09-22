Santa Rosa residents consider proposed drainage district

While Fall officially starts Wednesday, hurricane season is still underway; with many flood-prone areas in the Valley, a proposed fix is on the table for residents in two cities.

Santa Rosa City Manager Jared Hockema proposed creating Drainage District Number Three, which would include La Feria and Santa Rosa.

Engineers hired by the county designed a long-term plan to create a drainage system that would be efficient and eventually have permanent water pumps.

The creation of the new drainage district would have to be approved by voters during the November 2 election, and a new property tax would also be added, but some long-term residents say the cost is worth it.

