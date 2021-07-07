Santa Rosa residents struggle with floodwater after heavy rainfall

Families in Santa Rosa are dealing with floodwater threatening to make its way inside homes as heavy rain continues across the Rio Grande Valley.

The Rickford family says flood water has completely covered their home on Los Fresnos Avenue in Santa Rosa, and there's no sign of it going away anytime soon.

Blanca Rickford has lived on Los Fresnos Avenue for as long as she can remember but says the flooding in her area has gotten worse in recent years.

"Before, there wouldn't be any standing water here," she said. "It would rain, and the water would go quickly. [It would] not last for days like it does now."

Now the Rickford family is bracing for more rain and the possibility of floodwater causing more damage to their home.

Santa Rosa city officials say crews continue to work on pumping water out of neighborhoods but say the canals the city rents from the irrigation district are full, slowing down the process. Officials said they are working with the irrigation district and the county to add additional pumps to speed up the water removal.