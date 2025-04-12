x

Saturday, April 12, 2025: Morning patchy fog, temps in the 80s

Saturday, April 12, 2025: Morning patchy fog, temps in the 80s
12 hours 10 minutes 6 seconds ago Saturday, April 12 2025 Apr 12, 2025 April 12, 2025 11:20 AM April 12, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days