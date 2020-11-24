Saturday Highlights Basketball/Volleyball 11/23
RIO GRANDE VALLEY - Saturday was a busy day across the RGV in boys and girls basketball and playoff Volleyball. Sharyland Pioneer won their match against Edcouch-Elsa to advance to the area round. Check out the highlights from Saturday in the video above.
More News
News Video
-
Valley volunteers key part of COVID-19 vaccine research
-
Valley Land Fund backs out of deal to sell land for border...
-
San Benito man killed during mass shooting in Nebraska
-
McAllen plant thieves inspire a random act of kindness
-
McAllen code enforcement visits 150 restaurants to monitor compliance with COVID-19 regulations