x

Saturday Highlights Basketball/Volleyball 11/23

1 hour 44 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, November 23 2020 Nov 23, 2020 November 23, 2020 10:58 PM November 23, 2020 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

RIO GRANDE VALLEY - Saturday was a busy day across the RGV in boys and girls basketball and playoff Volleyball. Sharyland Pioneer won their match against Edcouch-Elsa to advance to the area round. Check out the highlights from Saturday in the video above. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days