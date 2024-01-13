x

Saturday: Jan. 13, 2023: Sunny and nice with temperatures in the 70s

36 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, January 13 2024 Jan 13, 2024 January 13, 2024 12:06 PM January 13, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days