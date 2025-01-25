x

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025: Morning clouds, breezy, temps in the 70s

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025: Morning clouds, breezy, temps in the 70s
6 hours 41 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, January 25 2025 Jan 25, 2025 January 25, 2025 10:37 AM January 25, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days