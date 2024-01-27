Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024: Breezy and nice with a high of 73 degrees Fahrenheit
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
New Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies sworn in
-
Consumer Reports: Keep your car clean this winter!
-
No bond for Valley man accused of soliciting nudes from child through...
-
Last day of early voting in South Padre Island special election is...
-
Over $6,500 stolen from Brownsville PNC Bank during robbery