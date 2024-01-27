x

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024: Breezy and nice with a high of 73 degrees Fahrenheit

6 hours 21 minutes 26 seconds ago Saturday, January 27 2024 Jan 27, 2024 January 27, 2024 11:07 AM January 27, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days