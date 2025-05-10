x

Saturday, May 10, 2025: Mostly dry and nice, temps in the 80s

Saturday, May 10, 2025: Mostly dry and nice, temps in the 80s
6 hours 44 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, May 10 2025 May 10, 2025 May 10, 2025 11:16 AM May 10, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days