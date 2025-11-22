x

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025: Hit or miss showers with highs in the 80s

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025: Hit or miss showers with highs in the 80s
3 hours 39 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, November 22 2025 Nov 22, 2025 November 22, 2025 12:12 PM November 22, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days