Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023: Breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
NASA reaching out to Latino community through eclipse viewing party at Edinburg...
-
Progreso haunted house returns after three-year closure
-
Progreso school board president arrested on drug trafficking charges
-
Edinburg police: Man spotted in neighborhood armed with a knife arrested
-
Brenda Villa exploring Toluca Ranch in Progreso