Saturday Softball Scores and Highlights - Area Round

6 hours 8 minutes 3 seconds ago Sunday, May 07 2023 May 7, 2023 May 07, 2023 12:36 AM May 07, 2023 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

High School Softball Playoff Scores

Saturday

6A - Area Round

GM 2 - San Benito 3, Brennan 1 - series tied 1-1

GM 3 - San Benito 3, Brennan 2 - San Benito wins series 2-1

GM 3 - Weslaco 4, Eagle Pass 2 - Weslaco wins series 2-1

5A Area Round

GM 2 - Gregory Portland 3, Mercedes 1 - Series tied 1-1

GM 3 - Mercedes 23, Gregory Portland 1 - Mercedes wins series 2-1

GM 2 - CC Carroll 7, Weslaco East 3 - Carroll wins series 2-0

GM 2 - CC Veterans 7, Sharyland Pioneer 6 - Veterans wins series 2-0

