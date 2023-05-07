Saturday Softball Scores and Highlights - Area Round
High School Softball Playoff Scores
Saturday
6A - Area Round
GM 2 - San Benito 3, Brennan 1 - series tied 1-1
GM 3 - San Benito 3, Brennan 2 - San Benito wins series 2-1
GM 3 - Weslaco 4, Eagle Pass 2 - Weslaco wins series 2-1
5A Area Round
GM 2 - Gregory Portland 3, Mercedes 1 - Series tied 1-1
GM 3 - Mercedes 23, Gregory Portland 1 - Mercedes wins series 2-1
GM 2 - CC Carroll 7, Weslaco East 3 - Carroll wins series 2-0
GM 2 - CC Veterans 7, Sharyland Pioneer 6 - Veterans wins series 2-0
More News
News Video
-
Live Results: May 6, 2023 elections school board elections
-
Unofficial voting results show Hidalgo County voters in favor of $195 million...
-
Live Results: May 6, 2023 elections: City races
-
Unofficial votes: Hernandez re-elected as Pharr mayor
-
Unofficial voting results show Brownsville residents elect John Cowen as city mayor