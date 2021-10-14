Scam Alert: BBB, Rancho Viejo officials warn of phone scam

Valley officials are reminding people to be cautious when taking calls or opening emails from strangers.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, there were more than 2 million reports of personal fraud in 2020— costing people more than $3 billion.

President of the Better Business Bureau for the South Texas Region Hilda Martinez says she, too, has received scam calls.

"Right now, we're getting close to the holidays, and Thanksgiving is around the corner, Christmas is around the corner," Martinez said. "Be very, very cautious of who you're communicating with and who you're giving your personal information, your bank account information."

Watch the video for the full story.