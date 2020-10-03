x

Scammers impersonate COVID-19 contact tracers, attempt to collect personal information

By: Rudy Mireles

In an effort to contain the coronavirus, public health officials are conducting what's called "contact tracing."

Officials attempt to call everyone who came into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Scammers, though, are impersonating contact tracers — and attempting to collect Social Security numbers and other personal information.

