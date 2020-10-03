Scammers impersonate COVID-19 contact tracers, attempt to collect personal information
In an effort to contain the coronavirus, public health officials are conducting what's called "contact tracing."
Officials attempt to call everyone who came into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Scammers, though, are impersonating contact tracers — and attempting to collect Social Security numbers and other personal information.
Watch the video for the full story.
