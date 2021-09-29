School district in Starr County reporting less Covid infections

With in-person learning resuming last August, a rise in Covid cases at the start of the school year was a concern.

But the superintendent at one Starr County school district said their Covid numbers have seen a considerable drop since the start of the year.

Rio Grande City Grulla ISD Superintendent Adolfo Pena Jr. said cases have been dropping since the start of the school year.

“We've been decreasing throughout these first six weeks, it's tremendous,” Pena Jr. said.

We're at single digits at every single campus - even at the high schools we're at single digits.”

Pena said one thing the district made sure to do before school started was invest in technology that would slow the spread of the virus, such as touch-free devices in the restrooms.

“We also purchased halo ultraviolet devices that are being installed in every campus,” Pena Jr. said. “The purpose of those is to kill all the viruses in bacteria in the air.”

The air filtration systems are even on the school busses. And if students or their families don't feel well - they can see a doctor through the school.

The superintendent also helped in the county by letting the county use their facilities for vaccinations, and several outreach efforts to get all those who are eligible vaccinated. That, Pena said, is another part of how they're able to keep cases down.

