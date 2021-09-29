STC holding vaccine clinic at Starr County campus

A student with STC’s Nursing and Allied Health Program vaccinates a guest recently at a vaccine clinic at Pecan Campus. Vaccines will now be administered at STC's Starr County Campus on Thursday Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Student Event Center Building “H".

COVID-19 vaccines will be administered Thursday, Sept. 30 at South Texas College’s Starr County campus.

The vaccine clinic will be held at the Student Event Center Building “H,” located at 142 FM 3167 in Rio Grande City from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as the first dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, will be available. Booster shots of the vaccine will also be available. The vaccine is free and open to students, faculty and staff who will register on-site, according to a news release.

Students, faculty and staff must present their STC I.D. upon arrival at the vaccine clinic.