School officials react to Biden’s plan to send more COVID tests to schools

The White House announced Wednesday that 5 million rapid tests and 5 million lab-based PCR tests will be made available to schools starting this month to ease supply shortages and promote the safe reopening of schools.

Many Valley schools do not have resources to carry out the testing.

Harlingen CISD started offering COVID testing last week for students and staff, but due to a limited amount of tests - they had to turn some people away.

San Benito CISD had to push back their start date to wait for testing to become available.

Santa Maria ISD is also dealing with a lack of tests. Human Resource Specialist Elizabeth Stenhouse said their supply has been depleted.

"A lot of districts either have them on back order or they're just nearing the point where they don't have those tests," Greg Rodriguez, lead organizer for Texas AFT - Lower Rio Grande Valley, said.

Rodriguez said the new tests will help determine if someone has to go home or can stay in school.

