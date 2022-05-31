School security increased at Donna ISD

Tuesday marked the first day back to school for students at the Donna Independent School District following the arrest of four students last week.

Students arrived to see an increase in school security after the four students were charged with making terroristic threats.

Donna ISD police Chief Don Crist said the extra security will stay in place through the end of the school year.

“The safety of our students is of utmost importance,” Crist said. “We have multiple officers inside the campus ensuring that the normal daily activities remain the same monitoring student movement."

The last day of school at Donna ISD is Thursday.