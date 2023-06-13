Sea turtle hatching season begins at SPI

Sea turtles started hatching at South Padre Island for the first time this year.

The hatching of the endangered Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtles started Tuesday at around 3 a.m., according to Sea turtle Inc.

Volunteers are helping incubate 65,000 eggs from 67 nests, a new record, Sea Turtle Inc. stated.

"Eighteen nests in a single day, it's the largest nesting day on South Padre Island in history,” Sea Turtle Inc. Executive director Wendy Knight said.

Knight attributed the record to public support and awareness from people who called the center when they spotted a nest.

Those spotting a nest or a nesting turtle are urged to call Sea Turtle Inc. at 956-243-4361