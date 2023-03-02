Sea Turtle Inc. hosting Saturday beach cleanup

An organization in South Padre Island will hold a beach cleanup on Saturday, March 4.

The Sea Turtle Inc. beach cleanup is happening through a partnership with the Bronco Wild Fund and Tipton Ford.

Bronco Ambassador Chase Gentry will also be at the cleanup, which will happen at the end of the road in South Padre Island from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Clean up supplies and water will be provided.