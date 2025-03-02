Sea Turtle Inc. opens new hospital and research facility

Sea Turtle Inc. has prioritized rescuing and rehabilitating sea turtles for the past four decades.

Now, a new hospital facility is taking their mission to the next level.

On Saturday, Sea Turtle Inc. held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their brand new, $7 million sea turtle hospital.

The research and care taking facility is located at 6617 Padre Blvd. in South Padre Island.

“Every volunteer and every employee that has come through to the facility has dreamed about a building where we could really move the legacy forward,” Sea Turtle Inc. CEO Wendy Knight said.

Staff at the new hospital will provide top of the line care, and hope to bring new discoveries when it comes to health care for sea turtles.

“In that research center, we are going to be solving problems that are significantly impacting the population of sea turtles,” Knight said. “Our vision is going to be a world of thriving sea turtle populations — this building will usher in the work that is going to make that happen."

The center is equipped with x-ray machines and surgical rooms, and members of the public will also be able to see interactive displays.

Wildlife experts hope this will inspire the next generation of marine biologists.

Watch the video above for the full story.