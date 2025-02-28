Sea Turtle Inc. to hold grand opening for new hospital at South Padre Island

Sea Turtle Inc. is holding a grand opening for its new state-of-the-art sea turtle hospital.

Officials say the 15,000 square foot facility will be the largest sea turtle hospital in the world. Just this year alone, there have been three big cold-stunned events that Sea Turtle Inc. has helped with.

Officials say the new facility will give them more space to care for the turtles.

"With the addition of the new cold stun facility, we can double that number, and have up to 1,600 cold stunned sea turtles right here on our property within Sea Turtle Inc," Sea Turtle Inc. CEO Wendy Knight said. "That will really help us start to solve and proactively attack the problems that are impacting these species."

The new hospital will also have a new CT scanner, so crews can get a better idea of how to treat injured turtles.

The grand opening will be held Saturday at 12 p.m.