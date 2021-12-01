Search continues for missing Harlingen woman
The family of a missing Harlingen woman is asking for the community's help locating their loved one.
Family members say Christy Martinez, the 27-year-old woman who went missing on Nov. 23, is not the type to leave without letting somebody know where she's going.
RELATED: Police searching for missing 27-year-old Harlingen woman
"We're always there to help each other," Crisitina Wilson, Martinez's cousin, said. "It's a tight-knit family— we like to stick together."
Martinez is 5 feet tall with brown eyes and shoulder-length blonde and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5401.
