Search continues for missing Harlingen woman

The family of a missing Harlingen woman is asking for the community's help locating their loved one.

Family members say Christy Martinez, the 27-year-old woman who went missing on Nov. 23, is not the type to leave without letting somebody know where she's going.

"We're always there to help each other," Crisitina Wilson, Martinez's cousin, said. "It's a tight-knit family— we like to stick together."

Martinez is 5 feet tall with brown eyes and shoulder-length blonde and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5401.