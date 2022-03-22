Search continues for missing newborn in Cameron County

Authorities continue their search for a newborn baby after the child’s parents were arrested on injury to a child and abuse of a corpse charges.

Zachary D. Delarosa and Susanne J. Pierce were arrested Friday while numerous agencies search for their newborn son - who is believed to be dead.

Cameron County Precinct 1 Constable Norman Esquivel Jr. said he first heard about concerns for the welfare of a child last Wednesday.

"So the baby was in fact born at the residence at their home and authorities were not involved with this childbirth,” Esquivel Jr. said. “This couple has had some cases in the past with Child Protective Services and law enforcement, so they're not very forthcoming to law enforcement."

The baby boy is believed to have been born at around March 8 or March 9, Esquivel Jr. said. During questioning, Pierce told them the baby died last Friday, and that she does not remember where she put her baby, he added.

"But we do not know if the child was killed, murdered, or the child died due to not getting medical attention,” Esquivel said.

Authorities have been searching for the newborn in several locations, Pierce said she walked to with the child. As of Tuesday evening, the search has stopped, but is set to resume Wednesday.