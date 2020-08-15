x

Search for Suspected Arsonist in Lopezville Underway

8 months 3 weeks 3 days ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 November 21, 2019 3:46 PM November 21, 2019 in News - Local

LOPEZVILLE - Lopezville investigators are looking for a suspected arsonist.

They say someone purposely set an abandoned house on fire.

It happened on Church Street near North Veterans Boulevard earlier this week.

If you have any information about who started the fire you're encouraged to call the Hidalgo County Fire Marshall.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days