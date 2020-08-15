Search for Suspected Arsonist in Lopezville Underway
LOPEZVILLE - Lopezville investigators are looking for a suspected arsonist.
They say someone purposely set an abandoned house on fire.
It happened on Church Street near North Veterans Boulevard earlier this week.
If you have any information about who started the fire you're encouraged to call the Hidalgo County Fire Marshall.
More News
News Video
-
Woman devastated by loss of her mother, brothers to COVID-19
-
Parades attempt to improve census participation
-
Amid coronavirus pandemic, trash builds up on Cameron County beaches
-
Cameron County officials compare coronavirus numbers to larger cities to explain concerns
-
Standoff with barricaded man ends, 25-year-old takes his own life