Seasonal depression in adults could see an increase due to pandemic

Depression and anxiety during the holiday season is common for some people, but experts could see increase due to the pandemic.

Roxanne Pacheco, an executive director at Hope Family Health Center in McAllen said people are feeling an intensity of depression and anger that normally can be dealt with among family and friends, but because of COVID-19 safety precautions, support from others is limited.

"For some time, we won't be reaching a state of normalcy where it's okay to be comforted by others." Pacheco said. "So that intense period of isolation is simply being prolonged whereas it's not really allowing people to get out of the anger or depression phase."

Watch the video for the full story.