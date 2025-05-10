Second suspect arraigned in connection with aggravated robbery in Mission

A second suspect has been arraigned in connection with an aggravated robbery in Mission.

Matthew Ortiz, 18, went before a judge on Saturday. He's accused of robbing a 19-year-old female at gunpoint on April 25 with two other suspects.

Ortiz was charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in criminal activity; his bond was set at $400,000. He was the second suspect to be charged in connection with the robbery.

Robert Victor Morales, 18, was arrested on May 2 and was charged with aggravated robbery, engaging in organized criminal activity and injury to a child, elderly or disabled person. According to Hidalgo County Jail records, his bond was set at $401,000.

A third suspect is still at-large.

Mission Police Department Public Information Officer Art Flores said Ortiz was arrested on Friday at his residence in Weslaco.

Flores said Mission police, with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety, executed an arrest and search warrant at Ortiz's residence. Upon arrival, they learned Ortiz had just left his residence. DPS were able to conduct a traffic stop about half a mile away and were able to place him under arrest.

Ortiz was taken to the Hidalgo County Jail following his arraignment.