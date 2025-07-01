Second suspect arrested in connection with Brownsville daycare death

Sandy Ruiz. Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

A 38-year-old woman was arrested and charged on Monday in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy who was left in a van belonging to a Brownsville daycare center.

Sandy Ruiz was charged with injury to a child causing death, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. Her bond was set at $60,000.

As previously reported, 4-year-old Logan Urbina died on Friday in a van that belonged to the Learning Club Preschool.

According to Cameron County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Mary Esther Sorola, two daycare employees took children from the daycare, including Urbina, on a field trip on Friday morning. They returned at around 11:30 a.m., and forgot Urbina in the van.

Karen Silva was arrested on Friday in connection with the death and charged with injury to a child causing death. She is currently out on bond.

Police have not said what Ruiz and Silva’s alleged roles were in Urbina’s death.