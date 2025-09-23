Second suspect wanted in connection with manslaughter investigation

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the second suspect wanted in connection with a manslaughter investigation out of rural Mission.

Jose Maximiliano Flores, 32, is wanted for allegedly beating a man with a board during an assault on Sunday, according to a news release.

The victim — identified as 31-year-old Christian Castillo — was left on the roadway on Minnesota Road south of Mile 5 Road, according to the sheriff’s office. A blue Chevrolet Silverado then struck Castillo, killing him.

The vehicle left the scene without stopping.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man arrested in connection with death of girlfriend's husband in Mission

Previously, the sheriff’s office arrested Juan Miguel Ibarra Armenta, 35, in connection with the death investigation.

Ibarra Armenta was identified as the driver of a Chevrolet HHR that had Flores as his passenger. The men allegedly followed Castillo in the vehicle before the assault was committed.

Investigators later learned the Chevrolet HHR was registered to Castillo's wife, who had previously filed an assault report against him that evening.

The sheriff’s office also identified Ibarra Armenta as the boyfriend of Castillo’s wife.

The news release said the HHR vehicle was located near the intersection of Minnesota Road and Mile 5 Road with the wooden board inside the vehicle covered with apparent blood stains.

Ibarra Armenta was arraigned on a manslaughter charge on Tuesday, and remains in custody on a $250,000 bond.

Those with any information on Flores’ location are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114, or at 956-668-8477.