Seminars, workshops offered at the South Texas International Film Festival in Edinburg
Anyone who loves movies or wants to learn about acting, writing, producing or filmmaking are going to want to check out the 10th annual South Texas International Film Festival in Edinburg.
Edinburg Cultural Arts spokesperson Magdiel Castle and Rio Grande Valley native, multi-talented actor Valente Rodriguez sit with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what kinds of workshops and seminars are being offered at the event.
The festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Ace Center.
For more information, click here.
