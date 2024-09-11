x

Seminars, workshops offered at the South Texas International Film Festival in Edinburg

Seminars, workshops offered at the South Texas International Film Festival in Edinburg
2 hours 14 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, September 11 2024 Sep 11, 2024 September 11, 2024 3:52 PM September 11, 2024 in News - Local

Anyone who loves movies or wants to learn about acting, writing, producing or filmmaking are going to want to check out the 10th annual South Texas International Film Festival in Edinburg.

Edinburg Cultural Arts spokesperson Magdiel Castle and Rio Grande Valley native, multi-talented actor Valente Rodriguez sit with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what kinds of workshops and seminars are being offered at the event.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Ace Center.

For more information, click here.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days