Sen. Bernie Sanders holding rally in McAllen

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will be in McAllen Friday.

Sanders will be at the McAllen Performing Arts Center as part of his Fighting Oligarchy tour throughout Texas.

As part of the tour, Sanders is stopping at Republican-held congressional districts. He is also recruiting progressive candidates to run for office, and training organizers across the country, according to a news release.

Sanders will be joined by Representative Greg Casar. The rally will start Friday at 7 p.m., and the event is free to the public.

