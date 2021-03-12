Sen. Cornyn, Rep. Cuellar visit border amid immigration surge

U.S. Senator John Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) are expected to hold a press conference in Laredo after touring a detention facility for migrant children in Carrizo Springs.

The press conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m.

Cornyn and Cuellar also had a roundtable discussion with Laredo officials about the increase in migration.

