Sen. Cornyn, Rep. Cuellar visit border amid immigration surge

4 hours 46 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, March 12 2021 Mar 12, 2021 March 12, 2021 12:30 PM March 12, 2021 in News - Local
By: Santiago Caicedo

U.S. Senator John Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) are expected to hold a press conference in Laredo after touring a detention facility for migrant children in Carrizo Springs. 

The press conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page. 

Cornyn and Cuellar also had a roundtable discussion with Laredo officials about the increase in migration. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

