Sen. Cornyn, Rep. Cuellar visit border amid immigration surge
U.S. Senator John Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) are expected to hold a press conference in Laredo after touring a detention facility for migrant children in Carrizo Springs.
The press conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.
Cornyn and Cuellar also had a roundtable discussion with Laredo officials about the increase in migration.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
